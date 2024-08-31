Court dismisses bail plea of Pavithra Gowda

In another setback to actor Darshan and his associates, the 57th City Civil and Sessions Court on Saturday dismissed the bail plea of Pavithra Gowda, prime accused in the Renukaswamy murder case, and her associate Anukumar, citing the murder as heinous and gruesome.

Pavithra, who is accused no. 1 in the case, applied for bail on the grounds that she is a woman. However, considering the gravity of the offence the court dismissed her plea, sources in the prosecution said. The court while rejecting her bail plea, observed that the presence of the accused at the scene of the crime was testified by two eyewitnesses, DNA samples found on her clothes, and CCTV camera footage proved her presence at the scene of the crime. The court also rejected the bail petition of accused no. 7 Anukumar on the same grounds that evidence suggested his presence at the scene of the crime.

Pavithra and Darshan along with 15 other accused have been arrested by the Kamakshipalya police for the murder of Renukaswamy.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.