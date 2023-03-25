ADVERTISEMENT

Court directs police to register criminal defamation case against IPS officer D. Roopa

March 25, 2023 10:04 pm | Updated 10:04 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The 24th Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate on Friday directed the police to file a criminal defamation case against IPS officer D. Roopa Moudgil for posting objectionable pictures and videos of Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Rohini Sindhuri on social media and also for accusing her on unethical practices.

Based on the private complaint filed by Ms. Sindhoori, the court took cognizance and directed the police to register a criminal defamation case under section 500 of IPC.

In her statement before the court, Mr. Sindhoori submitted that she came across a post on social media on February 18, posted by Ms. Roopa making an allegation that she went in for a “settlement” with the MLA regarding official work. This cast aspersions on her work accusing her of a “cover up“ and that she was indulging in corrupt practices, she alleged. Ms. Roopa and Ms. Sindhuri had a public spat wherein Ms. Roopa made a series of allegations against the IAS officer pertaining to both personal and professional matters. The chief secretary had to step in and ask the two officers to stop speaking to media.

Ms. Sindhuri has claimed that all the allegations are false and were made with a malafide intention to malign her character and conduct. She has alleged that the allegations are defamatory in nature.

