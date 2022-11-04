Court directs DCP to investigate complaint against police inspector

Hearing a petition filed by Congress leader Channabasanagouda alias Girish Gadigeppagoudar Second Additional Civil Judge and JMFC (III) has issued order directing Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Hubballi Dharwad to investigate into the complaint against Police Inspector Shamarao Sajjan and Constable Fakkirappa B. Talawar.

The Hindu Bureau HUBBALLI
November 04, 2022 20:21 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Hearing a petition filed by Congress leader Channabasanagouda alias Girish Gadigeppagoudar, Second Additional Civil Judge and JMFC (III) has issued an order directing the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Hubballi-Dharwad, to investigate into the complaint against police inspector Shamarao Sajjan and constable Fakkirappa B. Talawar.

The duo has been accused of threatening the complainant, overstepping their authority. As the senior police officials had refused to register the complaint against the accused, the complainant had approached the court seeking action against the accused.

After perusing the complaint filed under Section 200 of the Cr.PC, the court observed that the alleged offenses were punishable under Sections 166, 166A, 307, 504, 506 read with Section 34 of IPC and Arms Act 1956, Arms Rules 2016. Prima facie it appeared that the complainant had made every effort for registering an FIR but the same was refused. The court felt it was a fit case to be referred for investigation by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), Hubballi-Dharwad.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The court also directed the office to verify and register the case in the PCR register acting under Section 156(3) of the Cr.PC and referred the case to the DCP (L&O) for investigation and putup.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

In his complaint, Mr. Gadigeppagoudar had alleged that Mr. Sajjan had overstepped his limits and allegedly threatened to ‘shoot him’. The alleged incident took place when Mr. Gadigeppagouda, who had a dispute with Gunjal family (relatives of Mr. Sajjan) was trying to to get it resolved through conciliation with the help of elders.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Hubli

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app