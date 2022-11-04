Court directs DCP to investigate complaint against police inspector

ADVERTISEMENT

Hearing a petition filed by Congress leader Channabasanagouda alias Girish Gadigeppagoudar, Second Additional Civil Judge and JMFC (III) has issued an order directing the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Hubballi-Dharwad, to investigate into the complaint against police inspector Shamarao Sajjan and constable Fakkirappa B. Talawar.

The duo has been accused of threatening the complainant, overstepping their authority. As the senior police officials had refused to register the complaint against the accused, the complainant had approached the court seeking action against the accused.

After perusing the complaint filed under Section 200 of the Cr.PC, the court observed that the alleged offenses were punishable under Sections 166, 166A, 307, 504, 506 read with Section 34 of IPC and Arms Act 1956, Arms Rules 2016. Prima facie it appeared that the complainant had made every effort for registering an FIR but the same was refused. The court felt it was a fit case to be referred for investigation by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), Hubballi-Dharwad.

The court also directed the office to verify and register the case in the PCR register acting under Section 156(3) of the Cr.PC and referred the case to the DCP (L&O) for investigation and putup.

In his complaint, Mr. Gadigeppagoudar had alleged that Mr. Sajjan had overstepped his limits and allegedly threatened to ‘shoot him’. The alleged incident took place when Mr. Gadigeppagouda, who had a dispute with Gunjal family (relatives of Mr. Sajjan) was trying to to get it resolved through conciliation with the help of elders.