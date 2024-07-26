Court denies Darshan’s request for home food

The 24th Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate court on Thursday rejected the application of actor Darshan Thoogudeepa requesting for home-cooked food and other privileges, including clothing and bedding.

In the application, Darshan said being an actor, he is under strict and healthy diet to maintain his physique and the food provided is not good as a result of which he suffered bouts of diarrhoea and indigestion.

Objecting to the request, Special Public Prosecutor P. Prasanna Kumar contended that Darshan cannot be given special treatment contrary to the rules under the Karnataka Prisons and Correctional Services Manual, 2021. He further contended that the provision can only be considered after the recommendation of the authorities concerned.

The court noted that the health reason cited by Darshan did not corroborate with the report of the Chief Medical Officer dated July 22, as well as an earlier report of the Chief Medical Officer dated July 16. That apart, the reports neither contain an advice nor a recommendation to provide a protein diet as claimed, said the court.

The food provided at the prison is based on the supervision, advice, and recommendation of the medical officer. It is needless to point out that the accused No. 2 is under continuous supervision on the basis of SOS by the chief medical officer, who is placed on the central prison premises, it added.

The court also considered Rule 728 of the Karnataka Prisons and Correctional Services Manual, 2021, wherein it “prohibits the undertrial prisoners facing the allegations of murder from the claim of their own clothing, bedding, eating and drinking vessels from the prison authorities.

