ADVERTISEMENT

Court asks Yediyurappa to be present in court on July 15 in POCSO case

Updated - July 04, 2024 09:27 pm IST

Published - July 04, 2024 09:06 pm IST - Bengaluru

Mr. Yediyurappa is accused of molesting the 17-year-old girl who had come to his house seeking help along with her mother on February 2, 2024.

The Hindu Bureau

B.S. Yediyurappa | Photo Credit:

The Fast Track Special Court – 1 to try the cases filed under the POCSO Act in the city, on Thursday, issued a summons to former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa to appear before it in person on July 15. This is for framing charges against him in connection with the chargesheet the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has filed against him for alleged sexual harassment of a 17-year-old girl.

ADVERTISEMENT

The CID filed a 750-page chargesheet against four persons in the case — for sexual harassment against the former Chief Minister, and destruction of evidence against three of his associates, on June 27.

Woman who filed POCSO complaint against former Karnataka CM B.S. Yediyurappa dies in private hospital

Mr. Yediyurappa is accused of molesting the 17-year-old girl who had come to his house seeking help along with her mother on February 2, 2024. The case was registered on March 14 and later handed over to the CID. The chargesheet says that Mr. Yediyurappa also tried to bribe the victim and her mother with money to cover up his alleged crime.

The case came up for hearing on Thursday and the judge took cognizance of the chargesheet and issued a summons to Mr. Yediyurappa and the other accused to be present in the court for the next hearing on July 15. The court will take up the case for framing charges that day, sources said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US