Court asks Yediyurappa to be present in court on July 15 in POCSO case

The Fast Track Special Court – 1 to try the cases filed under the POCSO Act in the city, on Thursday, issued a summons to former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa to appear before it in person on July 15. This is for framing charges against him in connection with the chargesheet the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has filed against him for alleged sexual harassment of a 17-year-old girl.

The CID filed a 750-page chargesheet against four persons in the case — for sexual harassment against the former Chief Minister, and destruction of evidence against three of his associates, on June 27.

Mr. Yediyurappa is accused of molesting the 17-year-old girl who had come to his house seeking help along with her mother on February 2, 2024. The case was registered on March 14 and later handed over to the CID. The chargesheet says that Mr. Yediyurappa also tried to bribe the victim and her mother with money to cover up his alleged crime.

The case came up for hearing on Thursday and the judge took cognizance of the chargesheet and issued a summons to Mr. Yediyurappa and the other accused to be present in the court for the next hearing on July 15. The court will take up the case for framing charges that day, sources said.