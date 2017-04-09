Court allows medical examination of Qureshi

The II Judicial Magistrate First Class judge Santosh Kunder recently allowed Ahmed Qureshi, an attempt to murder accused, to get his kidney ailment examined at a private hospital.

The order was passed following an application by Qureshi that the malfunctioning of his kidneys has affected his health.

In its report to the Magistrate, the Government Wenlock Hospital authorities said that Qureshi’s health, who is under judicial custody, was stable.

They presented details of medical examination that had been done so far. The hospital authorities said they do not have expertise in nephrology and hence Qureshi should be moved to a private hospital for examination of his kidneys.

The Magistrate directed the prison authorities to shift Qureshi to a private hospital for treatment.

The Magistrate said the entire medical expense should be borne by Qureshi or his family members.

The Magistrate asked the investigation officer to make all arrangements for security and safety of Qureshi at the hospital.

The Magistrate also directed the investigation officer to regularly report Qureshi’s health condition to the court.

Police Commissioner M. Chandra Sekhar said that Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) K. Shantaraju will inquire into allegation made by Qureshi’s brother that harassment by police had led to malfunctioning of Qureshi’s kidneys. “The inquiry will reveal the truth,” he said.