Courses offered

Global Education Trust’s GETS Academy, a residential and day degree college in commerce and management in Mysuru, is offering BCom (Hons) and BBA (Hons) courses in line with the National Education Policy-2020, with three different specialisations in each stream, affiliated to the University of Mysore.

The programmes have been designed keeping in mind the current trends and requirements in commerce and management domains nationally and internationally, a press release from the college said.

Admissions for the year 2021-22 have commenced. An entrance test and career counselling will be conducted for the students, the release said.

For registration and details call 0821-2404049 or 8884492163. Email: info@getsacademy.org