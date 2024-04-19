GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Courier boy bludgeoned to death

April 19, 2024 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

 

A courier boy was bludgeoned to death near the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) park at Domlur in Halasuru police station limits on Friday morning. According to Halasuru police, who have registered an FIR, the deceased was hit with a hollow block on the head.

The deceased, identified as Satish Kumar, 32, had gone to Domlur to meet a person when the incident happened. The police are yet to find out the motive behind the murder. The police said they have now launched a search for the accused, who is absconding. The police did not share the details of the accused. 

In another case, a 28-year-old was killed by his relative over a dispute. The victim, identified as Keerthi aka Kirik Keerthi, had warned his relative, identified as Kishor, for misbehaving with a woman. Fearing that Keerthi would inform the family, Kishor allegedly killed him, said the Hennur police. The police arrested the accused and produced him before the court.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.