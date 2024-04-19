Courier boy bludgeoned to death

April 19, 2024 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - Bengaluru

A courier boy was bludgeoned to death near the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) park at Domlur in Halasuru police station limits on Friday morning. According to Halasuru police, who have registered an FIR, the deceased was hit with a hollow block on the head.

The deceased, identified as Satish Kumar, 32, had gone to Domlur to meet a person when the incident happened. The police are yet to find out the motive behind the murder. The police said they have now launched a search for the accused, who is absconding. The police did not share the details of the accused.

In another case, a 28-year-old was killed by his relative over a dispute. The victim, identified as Keerthi aka Kirik Keerthi, had warned his relative, identified as Kishor, for misbehaving with a woman. Fearing that Keerthi would inform the family, Kishor allegedly killed him, said the Hennur police. The police arrested the accused and produced him before the court.