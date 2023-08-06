ADVERTISEMENT

Couple working in a farm electrocuted

August 06, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

A farm-worker couple were electrocuted in Bijagarani village in Belagavi district on Sunday.

Thirtytwo-year-old Nissar Ahmed and his 26-year-old wife, Lata, died after they suffered a severe shock in a farm on the outskirts of the village.

Nissar Ahmed was spraying pesticides when he stepped on a live wire that had got loosened and fallen on the ground.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Seeing him shaking and screaming, Lata rushed towards him and tried to pull him away. But she too was electrocuted. They are survived by a three-year-old child.

Village residents have said that HESCOM officials were responsible for the incident. They said that 11 kV electric cables were already loosened and in need of maintenance. But the officials were blind to their pleas, they said.

They demanded that the affected family be compensated and that the wires be repaired immediately.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US