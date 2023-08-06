Couple working in a farm electrocuted

August 06, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - Belagavi

A farm-worker couple were electrocuted in Bijagarani village in Belagavi district on Sunday.

Thirtytwo-year-old Nissar Ahmed and his 26-year-old wife, Lata, died after they suffered a severe shock in a farm on the outskirts of the village.

Nissar Ahmed was spraying pesticides when he stepped on a live wire that had got loosened and fallen on the ground.

Seeing him shaking and screaming, Lata rushed towards him and tried to pull him away. But she too was electrocuted. They are survived by a three-year-old child.

Village residents have said that HESCOM officials were responsible for the incident. They said that 11 kV electric cables were already loosened and in need of maintenance. But the officials were blind to their pleas, they said.

They demanded that the affected family be compensated and that the wires be repaired immediately.