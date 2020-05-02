Couple test positive in Tumakuru

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Tumakuru district rises to seven after a couple tested positive on Saturday.
Deputy Commissioner K.Rakesh Kumar said that the couple, P-591 and P-592, were the neighbours of P-535 and P-553 of K.H.B.Colony in Tumakuru.
P-60 of Sira and P-535 of K.H.B. Colony in Tumakuru have died due to COVID-19 and P-84, son of P-60, has recovered and four patients are in the designated hospital in Tumakuru.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.