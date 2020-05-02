Couple test positive in Tumakuru

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Tumakuru district rises to seven after a couple tested positive on Saturday.

Deputy Commissioner K.Rakesh Kumar said that the couple, P-591 and P-592, were the neighbours of P-535 and P-553 of K.H.B.Colony in Tumakuru.

P-60 of Sira and P-535 of K.H.B. Colony in Tumakuru have died due to COVID-19 and P-84, son of P-60, has recovered and four patients are in the designated hospital in Tumakuru.