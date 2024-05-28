ADVERTISEMENT

Couple surrender in multi-crore scam, sent to judicial custody in Kalaburagi

Published - May 28, 2024 10:04 pm IST - KALABURAGI

They went absconding on Friday to avoid clients demanding payment double their investment as per assurance

The Hindu Bureau

Utkarsh Vardhamane and his wife, Savitri Vardhamane, owners of Capital Grown Growth Plus Company and main accused in a multi-crore scam involving money doubling, surrendered before the second Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Court in Kalaburagi on Tuesday and were remanded in judicial custody for 14 days.

ADVERTISEMENT

A case was registered against the couple after they went absconding at midnight on Friday to avoid their clients who were demanding payment double their investment as per assurance.

Roza Police registered the case and arrested Sudha Thakur, younger sister of Savitri Vardhamane, on Saturday itself.

The police estimated that the scam could run into about ₹30 crore on the basis of initial reports.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The court has remanded both the accused in judicial custody for 14 days. Both the accused were taken for medical examination at the Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) before being shifted to the Kalaburagi Central Prison.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US