Couple surrender in multi-crore scam, sent to judicial custody in Kalaburagi

They went absconding on Friday to avoid clients demanding payment double their investment as per assurance

Published - May 28, 2024 10:04 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Utkarsh Vardhamane and his wife, Savitri Vardhamane, owners of Capital Grown Growth Plus Company and main accused in a multi-crore scam involving money doubling, surrendered before the second Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Court in Kalaburagi on Tuesday and were remanded in judicial custody for 14 days.

A case was registered against the couple after they went absconding at midnight on Friday to avoid their clients who were demanding payment double their investment as per assurance.

Roza Police registered the case and arrested Sudha Thakur, younger sister of Savitri Vardhamane, on Saturday itself.

The police estimated that the scam could run into about ₹30 crore on the basis of initial reports.

The court has remanded both the accused in judicial custody for 14 days. Both the accused were taken for medical examination at the Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) before being shifted to the Kalaburagi Central Prison.

