Couple stranded on roof of their house in Kabalapur

A couple who were stranded on the roof of their house in Kabalapur would be rescued using helicopters, Chief Minister B.S. Yeddiyurappa said in Belagavi on Thursday.

"We have urged the central government for all assistance. The couple will be rescued on priority today", he said.

The government's other priorities will be releasing compensation to families of those who died in the floods and releasing Rs 10,000 to farmers, including Rs 6,000 under PM kisan yojana, and Rs 4,000 from the state government.

"I have asked officers to build houses for those that were destroyed, and take up the estaimates of crop loss," Mr. Yeddiyurappa said.

The BJP will send four teams led by its leaders to visit flood hit areas in the State.

While the Chief Minister and Union Minister of State for Railways, Suresh Angadiwho will tour Belagavi and surrounding areas, Jagadish Shettar and others will go round Dharwad and Uttar Kannada. K.S Eshwarappa, B.Y.Raghavendra and others have been entrusted with the task to visit Chikmagalore and Dakshina Kannada districts. "I am spending 3-4 days in northern Karnataka", the CM said.