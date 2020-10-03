Couple stabbed to death in Kalaburagi

A couple was found stabbed to death in front of their seven children at their house in Dinasi tanda of Kamalapur taluk in Kalaburagi district late on Friday night.

The deceased have been identified as Maruti Devla Jadhav, 45, and his second wife Sharda Bai Jadhav, 40. Maruti had seven children, four with his first wife and three with the second.

A group of unidentified men allegedly barged into the house attacked the couple while they were asleep. The police suspect an old enmity to be the reason behind the murder.

It has come to light that there were conflicts between the victims and two persons in the village. The couple had complained of harassment a few months back.

The case has been registered at Kamalapur police station.