Couple, separated for 3 years, reunite during Lok Adalat in Karnataka

March 13, 2022 12:35 IST

:

A couple, who had been separated for the last three years, agreed to reunite after mutual consultation during the National Lok Adalat in Hosanagar on March 12, thanks to their 15-year-old son, who played a major role in the process.

Ganesh Murthy and Poornima had been married for the last 17 years. Differences between the husband and wife cropped up in the last four years, following allegations against Mr. Murthy by a few relatives. Ms. Poornima, who had returned to her parents’ place, had moved the court seeking a divorce. They attended court hearings for more than two years. However, their son, who has been staying with the father, wanted his parents to remain together. He had spoken to both of them often in this regard.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Murthy, speaking to the media, said that they had been separated because of minor issues. “My son spoke to his mother over the phone several times and convinced her. He spoke to me also in this regard and conveyed his opinion to the advocate”, he said.

As the matter came before the National Lok Adalat, the judges spoke to both of them and recorded their opinions. In the presence of judges, both agreed to reunite and exchanged garlands. Senior Civil Judge and JMFC Pushpalatha K.M. and Principal Civil Judge and JMFC Ravikumar K. were also present.