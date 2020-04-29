Couple murdered

A 50-year-old man and his wife were allegedly murdered by their neighbour in Yelinje village in the outskirts of the city on Wednesday.

According to Mulky police, Vincent (50) and his wife Halien (45) had a dispute with Alphonso (55) over a property. There was heated exchange of words between the two and the latter assaulted the former. The couple died on the spot.

Police Commissioner P.S. Harsha said Alphonso has been arrested. He was being questioned. Mr. Harsha visited the spot along with Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Arunangshu Giri and Assistant Commissioner of Police (North) K. Belliyappa.