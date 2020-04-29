Karnataka

Couple murdered

A 50-year-old man and his wife were allegedly murdered by their neighbour in Yelinje village in the outskirts of the city on Wednesday.

According to Mulky police, Vincent (50) and his wife Halien (45) had a dispute with Alphonso (55) over a property. There was heated exchange of words between the two and the latter assaulted the former. The couple died on the spot.

Police Commissioner P.S. Harsha said Alphonso has been arrested. He was being questioned. Mr. Harsha visited the spot along with Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Arunangshu Giri and Assistant Commissioner of Police (North) K. Belliyappa.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 29, 2020 3:10:44 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/couple-murdered/article31461438.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY