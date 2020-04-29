Couple murdered

A 50-year-old man and his wife were allegedly murdered by their neighbour in Yelinje village in the outskirts of the city on Wednesday.
According to Mulky police, Vincent (50) and his wife Halien (45) had a dispute with Alphonso (55) over a property. There was heated exchange of words between the two and the latter assaulted the former. The couple died on the spot.
Police Commissioner P.S. Harsha said Alphonso has been arrested. He was being questioned. Mr. Harsha visited the spot along with Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Arunangshu Giri and Assistant Commissioner of Police (North) K. Belliyappa.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.