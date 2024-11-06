Couple killed in road accident in Gadag

A couple was killed and their children injured in an accident involving a truck and a car in Gadag district on Wednesday.

The accident occurred on Hubballi-Vijayapura National Highway No 218 near Bhairanahatti village in Nargund taluk of the district.

The deceased have been identified as Siddarama and Hema of Bagalkot.

Their children Mallikarjun and Sahana have suffered grievous injuries and are admitted at the taluk hospital in Nargund.

The family was returning to their native place after visiting Kukke Subramanya Temple.

