ADVERTISEMENT

Couple killed as lorry hits their car

April 02, 2023 06:17 pm | Updated 06:17 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

A newly wed couple died in a road accident in Hallur village in Belagavi district on Sunday.

Twenty-seven-year-old Indrajit Dhammanagi and his 24-year-old wife Kalyan Indrajit died when a lorry hit their car on the Nippani-Mudhol State Highway.

They were married 10 days ago.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Indrajit Dhammanagi’s parents who were traveling with them have suffered injuries. They have been admitted to a hospital in Mudalagi. The family was returning from a pilgrimage to the Badami-Banashankari temples.

A case has been registered.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US