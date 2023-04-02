Couple killed as lorry hits their car

April 02, 2023 06:17 pm | Updated 06:17 pm IST - Belagavi

A newly wed couple died in a road accident in Hallur village in Belagavi district on Sunday.

Twenty-seven-year-old Indrajit Dhammanagi and his 24-year-old wife Kalyan Indrajit died when a lorry hit their car on the Nippani-Mudhol State Highway.

They were married 10 days ago.

Indrajit Dhammanagi’s parents who were traveling with them have suffered injuries. They have been admitted to a hospital in Mudalagi. The family was returning from a pilgrimage to the Badami-Banashankari temples.

A case has been registered.