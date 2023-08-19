Couple from Davangere, son, found dead at home in Baltimore

August 19, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - HUBBALLI

An engineer couple from Davanagere and their son have been found dead in their residence at Baltimore in the state of Maryland of USA on Friday. Shocked family members have approached the local administration for help.

The couple have been identified as Yogesh, 37, his wife Pratibha, 35, and son Yash, 6. Both Yogesh and Pratibha were engineers residing at Baltimore for the last nine years.

The family members received the message of their death by the Baltimore Police. They were found dead at home and the police suspect suicide. The cause is not yet known, a relative told presspersons.

Yogesh’ parents are from Halekal village in Jagalur taluk of Davangere district and were residing at Vidyanagar in Davangere for the last 25 years. As Yogesh’s father had passed away a few years ago, his mother had been living alone in Davangere.

After hearing the shocking news, Yogesh’s mother and other family members approached the administration and police on Saturday seeking help. The officials have informed them about the procedure to be followed for getting the mortal remains, sources said.

(Those in distress or those having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani Ph.: 104 for help.)