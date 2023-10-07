Couple from Belagavi killed in accident

October 07, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - HUBBALLI

A couple from Belagavi district was killed in an accident involving their two-wheeler and a tractor near Kanheriwadi Cross on Maharashtra border on Friday.

The deceased have been identified as Sandeep Koli, 40, and his wife Rani Sandeep Koli, 35, are natives of Benadi village in Nippani taluk. The accident occurred when they were returning to their hometown on motorcycle after visiting their relatives. A reportedly speeding tractor ran over them. While Rani was killed on the spot, Sandeep breathed his last on the way to the hospital.

The Gokul-Shiragaon Police have registered a case.

