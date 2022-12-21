Couple found dead

December 21, 2022 05:51 pm | Updated 05:51 pm IST - Hassan

A young couple was found dead at a farmland near Aldur in Chikkamgaluru talk on Tuesday. The deceased have been identified as Darshan, 21, of Kallugudde near Mallandur in Chikkamagaluru talk and Poorvika, 19, of Hanabalu in Sakleshpur of neighboring Hassan district.

Darshan was working in an estate, while Poorvika was employed in a factory in Mangaluru. According to the police both were in love. However, it is not clear why they ended their lives.

The police have informed their families. Aldur Police have registered the case.

(Those in distress and having suicidal tendencies can call up the State’s Arogya Sahayavani helpline 104 for counseling.