Couple found dead

BELAGAVI

09 June 2020 22:57 IST

A government school teacher and his wife were found dead within hours of a domestic quarrel, in Bailhongal on Tuesday.

Gurunath Tavare (45) went out on his motorbike on Monday night, after a fight with his wife Meenakshi (35).

She was worried as he did not return soon.

Advertising

Advertising

However, a neighbour came home to tell her that her husband’s body was found in a field on the outskirts of the town.

He had consumed poison, upset with the squabble.

The police had found his motorbike parked nearby.

An upset Meenakshi hanged herself to death.

Bailhongal Police have booked a case.

(Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani on Ph: 104.)