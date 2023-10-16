ADVERTISEMENT

Couple found dead near Konanur in Hassan

October 16, 2023 06:44 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

A couple was found dead in a canal at Mallarajapatna near Konanur in Arakalgud taluk of Hassan district on Sunday. The police have identified the deceased as Rangaswamy, 50, and his wife, Kanaka, 48. They are residents of Periyapatna in Mysuru district.

The local residents noticed two bodies in the canal. They informed the police. It is not clear when they fell into the canal. The bodies were in a decomposing state. Along with them, a two-wheeler was also found. In fact, the bodies were found tied to the two-wheeler, prompting the police to suspect it to be a case of suicide.

The police could trace their identity based on the registration number of the vehicle found along with their bodies. The couple was selling betel leaves by moving from one place to another. They had lost their only son in an accident a few months ago. They had married off their daughter a few years ago. Konanur Police have registered the case.

(Those in distress and facing suicidal thoughts can call up the State’s helpline 104, for counselling)

