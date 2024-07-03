Couple found dead in lake on NICE road

A 20-year-old girl student and her 25-year-old male friend, who were missing since three days, were found dead in a lake on NICE road in Talaghattapura on Wednesday.

Anjana, pursuing BBA and a resident of Anjanapura, and Srikanth, 25, a resident of Talaghattapura, were said to be in a relationship, which was opposed by their families. The duo left behind a suicide note owning responsibility for the extreme step. Both families had filed a missing complaint with the police. The incident came to light when passers-by found the bodies floating in the lake and informed the police.

The police, along with fire and emergency services personnel, rushed to the spot and pulled out the bodies. Anjana had also left a video message on her mobile phone stating that they were facing severe opposition for their relationship and they had decided to end their lives.

The Talaghattapura police have registered a case of unnatural death and are awaiting the post mortem.

(Those having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani on Ph: 104 for help).