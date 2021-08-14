Couple found charred to death in car in Chamarajanagar

A young couple was found charred in a car in Mamballi village in Chamarajanagar district’s Yelandur taluk on Friday evening.

Police identified the deceased as Kanchana, 20, a nurse employed in Chamarajanagar district hospital, and Srinivas, 23, a driver. The bodies of the couple, who were reportedly in a relationship, were found charred in the car parked on the Mamballi-Kinakahalli road.

Police suspect that the duo may have ended their lives due to hurdles in their love life. The couple hailed from Mamballi and the fire incident is believed to have taken place when they were proceeding to their native village on Friday. Further investigation is underway.

Superintendent of Chamarajanagar district police Divya Sara Thomas visited the spot.

Helpline: People in distress or having suicidal tendencies can seek counselling by calling Karnataka’s suicide prevention helpline 104.