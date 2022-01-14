Couple end life in Thirthahalli

They have left a note stating that they were ending their lives as they had not been able to repay the loans taken from several people

A couple was found dead at Puralukoppa in Thirthahalli taluk on January 13.

Manjunath, 46, and Usha, 44, are survived by two sons. Manjunath has left a note stating that he and his wife were ending their lives as they had not been able to repay loans taken from several people. They wanted their children to be taken care of.

They were small farmers with two acres of areca plantation. The couple had borrowed money for their children’s education and other purposes. They ended their lives early in the morning while their elder son was asleep in an adjacent room. Their younger son was at his grandparents’ place.

Malur police have registered a case.

(Those in distress and having suicidal tendency can contact the State’s helpline 104 for counselling)