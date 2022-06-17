Couple die in an accident

A man and his wife died after the four-wheeler they were travelling by was hit by a KSRTC bus near Byakaravalli in Sakleshpur taluk on Friday evening. The deceased have been identified as Chandrashekhar, 55, and his wife Sharada, 52, native of Kunigal village near Byakaravalli. Chandrashekhar died on the spot and his wife succumbed to injuries on the way to hospital.

The two was returning home after a visit to their daughter’s house in Hassan, when a KSRTC bus from Mangaluru hit their vehicle. Traffic on NH 75 was affected following the accident. Sakleshpur Town Police registered a case.