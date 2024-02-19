ADVERTISEMENT

Couple die in an accident in Hassan

February 19, 2024 06:31 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

A couple died on the spot after the two-wheeler they were riding was hit by a car from behind near Baraguru Hand Post near Channarayapatna on Monday.

Chandre Gowda, 52, and Hemalatha, 45, were returning to Channarayapatna after attending a marriage at Udayapura when they met with the accident. A car heading towards Bengaluru hit their two-wheeler from behind. Both Chandre Gowda and Hemalatha fell off the road and died due to injuries.

Channarayapatna Traffic Police have registered the case.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Chain snatch

Two bike-borne youth snatched a golden chain from an aged lady at Boovanahalli near Hassan on Sunday.

Chandramma, 68, of Boovanahalli, was returning home after attending a home-warming ceremony, when two youths, aged around 25 to 30 years, approached her on a bike. One of them got off the bike and snatched away her necklace. Both ran away on the bike.

She complained to Hassan Extension Police that she lost the chain weighing over 90 grams, worth about ₹2.9 lakh.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US