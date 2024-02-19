Couple die in an accident in Hassan

February 19, 2024 06:31 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - Shivamogga

A couple died on the spot after the two-wheeler they were riding was hit by a car from behind near Baraguru Hand Post near Channarayapatna on Monday.

Chandre Gowda, 52, and Hemalatha, 45, were returning to Channarayapatna after attending a marriage at Udayapura when they met with the accident. A car heading towards Bengaluru hit their two-wheeler from behind. Both Chandre Gowda and Hemalatha fell off the road and died due to injuries.

Channarayapatna Traffic Police have registered the case.

Chain snatch

Two bike-borne youth snatched a golden chain from an aged lady at Boovanahalli near Hassan on Sunday.

Chandramma, 68, of Boovanahalli, was returning home after attending a home-warming ceremony, when two youths, aged around 25 to 30 years, approached her on a bike. One of them got off the bike and snatched away her necklace. Both ran away on the bike.

She complained to Hassan Extension Police that she lost the chain weighing over 90 grams, worth about ₹2.9 lakh.

