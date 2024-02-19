GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Couple die in an accident in Hassan

February 19, 2024 06:31 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

A couple died on the spot after the two-wheeler they were riding was hit by a car from behind near Baraguru Hand Post near Channarayapatna on Monday.

Chandre Gowda, 52, and Hemalatha, 45, were returning to Channarayapatna after attending a marriage at Udayapura when they met with the accident. A car heading towards Bengaluru hit their two-wheeler from behind. Both Chandre Gowda and Hemalatha fell off the road and died due to injuries.

Channarayapatna Traffic Police have registered the case.

Chain snatch

Two bike-borne youth snatched a golden chain from an aged lady at Boovanahalli near Hassan on Sunday.

Chandramma, 68, of Boovanahalli, was returning home after attending a home-warming ceremony, when two youths, aged around 25 to 30 years, approached her on a bike. One of them got off the bike and snatched away her necklace. Both ran away on the bike.

She complained to Hassan Extension Police that she lost the chain weighing over 90 grams, worth about ₹2.9 lakh.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.