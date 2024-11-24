ADVERTISEMENT

Couple die after their car falls into stream in Kagwad

Published - November 24, 2024 07:50 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

A couple were killed after the car in which they were travelling fell into a stream near Mangasuli-Ainapur Road in Kagwad taluk of Belagavi district late on Friday.

The deceased were later identified as 27-year-old Adarsh Yuvaraj Pandav and his 20-year-old wife Shivani Adarsh Pandav, residents of Khupire in Karveer taluk of Kolhapur district in Maharashtra.

As per information provided by the police, the accident occurred when the driver lost control while turning the car negotiating a blind curve on the road.

There were seven people in the car, including children, at the time of the accident.

Rupali Gadekar, Kunal Gadekar, Rajaveer Pandav, Anavi Pandav and Puja Bamane have sustained minor injuries.

A case has been registered in the Kagwad Police Station.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Prashanth Munnolli, Circle Inspector of Police Santosh Hallur and Police Sub-Inspector G.G. Biradar visited the spot of the accident.

