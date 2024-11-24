 />

November 24, 2024e-Paper

Couple die after their car falls into stream in Kagwad

Published - November 24, 2024 07:50 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

A couple were killed after the car in which they were travelling fell into a stream near Mangasuli-Ainapur Road in Kagwad taluk of Belagavi district late on Friday.

The deceased were later identified as 27-year-old Adarsh Yuvaraj Pandav and his 20-year-old wife Shivani Adarsh Pandav, residents of Khupire in Karveer taluk of Kolhapur district in Maharashtra.

As per information provided by the police, the accident occurred when the driver lost control while turning the car negotiating a blind curve on the road.

There were seven people in the car, including children, at the time of the accident.

Rupali Gadekar, Kunal Gadekar, Rajaveer Pandav, Anavi Pandav and Puja Bamane have sustained minor injuries.

A case has been registered in the Kagwad Police Station.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Prashanth Munnolli, Circle Inspector of Police Santosh Hallur and Police Sub-Inspector G.G. Biradar visited the spot of the accident.

Published - November 24, 2024 07:50 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.