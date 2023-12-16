GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Couple, associates arrested for honeytrapping businessman

December 16, 2023 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) officials on Saturday arrested a couple and two of their associates for honeytrapping a businessman for ransom.

The prime accused Kaleem, befriended the victim last month and introduced him to his wife claiming she was a widow and needed help. After a couple of meetings, the woman, as per the plan, lured the victim into meeting at a hotel in RR Nagar.

While the woman and the businessman were in the hotel room, the other accused barged in, created a ruckus and robbed ₹4,000 in cash from the victim and demanded ₹6 lakh to let him go. The accused threatened to inform his family members and also file a complaint against him with the police.

Scared, the victim called his relatives to arrange the money and bring it to the hotel. Suspecting something fishy, the relatives filed a complaint. Based on the complaint, the CCB officials raided the hotel and arrested the accused.

The accused are Kaleem, his wife Saba, Obaid Rakheem and Atiqh. The police have taken them into custody and are further investigating to ascertain their criminal background.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Bangalore / crime / police

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.