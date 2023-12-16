Couple, associates arrested for honeytrapping businessman

December 16, 2023 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) officials on Saturday arrested a couple and two of their associates for honeytrapping a businessman for ransom.

The prime accused Kaleem, befriended the victim last month and introduced him to his wife claiming she was a widow and needed help. After a couple of meetings, the woman, as per the plan, lured the victim into meeting at a hotel in RR Nagar.

While the woman and the businessman were in the hotel room, the other accused barged in, created a ruckus and robbed ₹4,000 in cash from the victim and demanded ₹6 lakh to let him go. The accused threatened to inform his family members and also file a complaint against him with the police.

Scared, the victim called his relatives to arrange the money and bring it to the hotel. Suspecting something fishy, the relatives filed a complaint. Based on the complaint, the CCB officials raided the hotel and arrested the accused.

The accused are Kaleem, his wife Saba, Obaid Rakheem and Atiqh. The police have taken them into custody and are further investigating to ascertain their criminal background.