Couple arrested for trying to extort money, blackmailing former minister’s son

The Bengaluru city police arrested a couple hailing from Kalaburagi when they came to collect ransom of ₹20 lakh near a mall in Ashok Nagar, blackmailing the son of former Minister Malikayya V. Guttedar, over alleged “abusive messages” by the former Minister to the woman.

The arrested have been identified as Shivaraj Patil, 39, and his wife Manjula Patil, hailing from Alanda, Kalaburagi district. Manjula claimed to be an office-bearer in the district unit of Nalapad Brigade, a fans’ association of Mohammed Nalapad, president of the Karnataka Youth Congress. The couple was produced before a city court and remanded in eight days police custody.

The duo was arrested based on the complaint by Ritesh Guttedar lodged with the Central Crime Branch on Friday. In his complaint, Ritesh alleged that he first got a call from the couple on October 21, when Manjula introduced herself as the district president of Nalapad Brigade and claimed his father had been sending her “abusive messages” and demanded a ransom of ₹20 lakh to not lodge a complaint.

Ritesh met them at a hotel when they continued to demand the ransom. He recorded their calls and lodged a complaint with the CCB, following which a trap was laid for the couple. The couple have been booked under Section 308 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for extortion.