Couple arrested for torturing child in Bengaluru

March 16, 2024 11:47 pm | Updated 11:47 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Hebbagodi police have arrested a couple for allegedly torturing a 5-year-old girl for intruding into their privacy. The accused Manjunath, working in a private firm, had married Manjula, after she separated from her husband.

Manjula, 35, had two children. One was a boy, who was tortured and harassed in the same way by the couple but rescued by residents and neighbours three months ago, said the police.

The accused Manjunath used to come home drunk and beat up the child for disturbing his privacy.

He had allegedly assaulted the child with a mobile charger wire following which he cried, prompting the neighbours to come to her rescue. Based on the complaint, the police rushed to the spot rescued the child and arrested the couple. A preliminary probe revealed that the child had burn marks and old injuries all over her body indicating that she had been tortured many times, said the police.

The couple have been arrested and the police awaiting the CWC report after counselling the girl for further investigation.

The victim is presently under the care of the CWC.

