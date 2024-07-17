Couple arrested for robbing a home-alone retired teacher in Mysuru

The city police have managed to crack the shocking daylight robbery reported from Hebbal in Mysuru recently by arresting the couple, who had allegedly gagged and tied a retired teacher before snatching the gold ornaments she was wearing.

Within three days of the crime, the Hebbal police managed to nab the accused husband and wife near the City railway station and recover the robbed valuables worth ₹5.5 lakh from them.

The accused couple, originally hailing from Chitradurga, but residing in Hassan, had visited the house of the retired teacher in Hebbal 1st Stage on July 10, posing as prospective tenants.

The couple, who first came to inquire about the availability of the ground floor house on rent from the 65-year-old retired teacher residing on the first floor around noon on July 10, returned in the afternoon. During their first visit, they had reportedly surveyed the house and realised that the elderly woman was staying alone in the house. The retired teacher’s house was out of station on the day.

When the accused couple returned around 3 p.m., the young woman, claiming to be pregnant, asked the elderly woman for water. When the retired teacher went inside to fetch water, the couple approached her from behind, covered her mouth and dragged her to a room, where she was allegedly gagged.

After threatening the elderly woman that they would throw chilli powder and attack her with a knife, the couple removed the gold chain and bangles she was wearing. The accused reportedly used a cutting plier to remove the bangles from the retired teacher’s wrists. Before fleeing the couple also managed to grab a few silver articles from the house.

After arresting the accused, the police is subjecting them to interrogation to find out if they were involved in similar offences in different parts of the State.

The Hebbal police, which had registered a case, had formed a special team that managed to trace the accused on July 13 with the help of eye witness accounts and technical data including feeds from nearby CCTV cameras.

The robbery in Hebbal was followed by a similar crime reported in Siddique Nagar near Bannimantap in the city a day later on July 11 when gold, cash, and other valuables were reportedly robbed at knifepoint from the inmates around 3 a.m. in the night.