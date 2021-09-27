Couple arrested for killing daughter

The Gouribidanur police arrested a couple for allegedly killing their daughter with the help of another person. The body was dumped in a dry well to make it look like suicide on September 9, the police said.

Based on a complaint filed by Venkaramanappa, the victim’s partner’s father, the police cracked the case and arrested Pyarejan, 60, the victim’s uncle, Gulzar Banu, 45, mother of the deceased, and Fayaz, 50, father of the deceased, charging them with murder and destroying evidence.

According to the police, the deceased, Parveen Mubarak, had eloped with Shivappa soon after her marriage. After the death of Shivappa, Parveen started living together with Vinay Kumar.

However, Vinay Kumar also died, following which, Parveen came to live with her parents.

Parveen discovered that Gulzar and Pyarejan were having an illicit affair. Realising that Parveen might a hindrance to their relationship, the accused decided to kill her.

As per the plan, the accused strangulated her to death with the pullover she was wearing on September 4, carried her body on a moped, and dumped it in a dry well situated in the land belonging to Ramappa to make it look like suicide.

After recovering the body, the Gouribidanur rural police initiated investigations and realised that the death was due to strangulation.

A detailed probe led the police to zero in on the accused and arrested them. Gulzar convinced Fayaz that she had a fight with her daughter and killed her out of rage. After the arrest, Fayaz realised that Gulzar and his brother had cheated on him.