Couple arrested for growing ganja plants in their balcony in Bengaluru

Updated - November 09, 2024 07:42 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Sadashivanagar police have arrested a couple hailing from Nepal who were growing Ganja plants in their kitchen garden in the city.

The couple used to make short video reels and upload them on social media. In one such video, ganja plants growing in pots were visible. One of the viewers tipped off the police about the ganja plants. Following this, a police team raided the house in MSR Nagar and arrested Urmila Kumari, 38 and her husband Sagar Gurang, 37. According to the police the duo was working in a private firm and confessed to the police that they are cultivating ganja plants in their kitchen garden to sell it to their customers.

The couple reportedly tried to hoodwink the police by plucking all the plants and discarded it in the dustbin as soon as they noticed the police team knocking their door. The police recovered the 54 grams of ganja leaves from the dustbin and seized it for further investigation.

The accused have been booked under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, and released them later on station bail.

Published - November 09, 2024 07:41 pm IST

