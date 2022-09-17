Country’s pellets exports suffered due to 45% hike in duty: KIOCL

The county’s pellet export market has turned silent after the introduction of a steep hike in export duty at 45%

Special Correspondent Bengaluru
September 17, 2022 21:59 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

India’s pellet export market has turned silent after the Union government imposed a 45% export duty on the export of pellets in May 2022, said KIOCL Ltd., a State-owned PSU operating under the Ministry of Steel here on Saturday.

“The county’s pellet export market has turned silent after the announcement of a steep hike in the export duty of 45%. This came as a blow to the company resulting in intermittent operations of Pellet Plant and adverse impact on its performance,’‘ said T. Saminathan, CMD of KIOCL, here on Saturday.

Addressing shareholders at the company’s AGM, he said the PSU had taken up the matter with the Ministry of Steel seeking exemption of export duty for the KIOCL, it being an export-oriented unit.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

During fiscal 2021-22, the company produced 2.03 million tonnes of pellets and dispatched 2.07 million tonnes of them. It also reported an export of 2.03 million tonnes of pellets that earned revenue of ₹2,809.5 crore.

For a sustainable future, he said the company was continuously working on various short- and long-term expansion and diversifications projects, which were at different stages of implementation.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The iron ore producer incurred a CAPEX of ₹290.45 crore, highest post closure of captive mine, in the previous fiscal and for FY23, it earmarked an ambitious target of ₹384.63 crore, according to Mr. Saminathan.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Karnataka

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app