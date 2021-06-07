Country still figuring out vaccination strategy: DKS

KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar on Monday said the country was still figuring out the vaccination strategy and it could have saved lakhs of lives in the second wave if the BJP government had listened to former Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

Reacting to Mr. Modi’s announcement on Central procurement of COVID-19 vaccines and free vaccination for all, Mr. Shivakumar tweeted: “India is still figuring out its vaccination strategy. Correcting its blunders. If we had got this right, if only the BJP had listened to Sri@RahulGandhiji, we could have saved lakhs of lives in the second wave. India needs to vaccinate one crore people a day to defeat the third wave”.

In a press release, he alleged that “the BJP MPs & MLAs are pocketing ₹700 per dose of vaccine. They are looting and plundering the State while Congressmen are going beyond possibilities to facilitate people.”