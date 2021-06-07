Karnataka

Country still figuring out vaccination strategy: DKS

KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar on Monday said the country was still figuring out the vaccination strategy and it could have saved lakhs of lives in the second wave if the BJP government had listened to former Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

Reacting to Mr. Modi’s announcement on Central procurement of COVID-19 vaccines and free vaccination for all, Mr. Shivakumar tweeted: “India is still figuring out its vaccination strategy. Correcting its blunders. If we had got this right, if only the BJP had listened to Sri@RahulGandhiji, we could have saved lakhs of lives in the second wave. India needs to vaccinate one crore people a day to defeat the third wave”.

In a press release, he alleged that “the BJP MPs & MLAs are pocketing ₹700 per dose of vaccine. They are looting and plundering the State while Congressmen are going beyond possibilities to facilitate people.”


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 7, 2021 11:52:11 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/country-still-figuring-out-vaccination-strategy-dks/article34756637.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY