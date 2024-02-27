Country remains poor because of scams and corruption: Santosh Hegde

February 27, 2024 07:55 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - Shivamogga

Rampant corruption and scams have kept a major section of people of the country poor, said former Karnataka Lokayukta N. Santosh Hegde.

The retired judge of the Supreme Court spoke after inaugurating a workshop on social justice and women’s rights at the Kuvempu University campus at Shankara Ghatta near Shivamogga on Tuesday.

The country has seen innumerable scams since 1950. That included the jeep purchase scandal, Bofors, Commonwealth Games, coal scam, 2G scam, and many more. “These scams have kept the country poor. On the other hand, inflation has increased,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Justice Hegde opined that many people respect those with more money. “However, they do not worry about the way he or she earned money. Corruption is rampant because people give value to money, not values,” he said.

C.N. Chandan, senior civil judge and member secretary of Legal Services Authority, said minor girls were being exploited by people familiar to them. He also stressed the need for spreading awareness among girls about sexual abuse.

Police officer S. Siddaraju, Kuvempu University V-C S. Venkatesh, District and Sessions Judge Manjunath Nayak, and others were present. The programme was jointly organised by Shivamogga District Legal Services Authority, Kuvempu University, and a non-government organisation based in Mandya.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.