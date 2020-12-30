Counting peaceful in Hassan

The counting of ballots in the Gram Panchayat elections was by and large peaceful at eight centres in Hassan district on Wednesday.

A person allegedly attempted to commit suicide as his mother lost in the election for a seat at Kaduvina Hosahalli in Holenarsipur taluk. Arun, 22, had campaigned for his mother contesting for Bagivalu Gram Panchayat. His family members took him to a hospital in Holenarsipur and from there he has been shifted to Hassan. He is said to be out of danger.

Clash

A clash broke out between supporters of two candidates at Maragodanahalli in Holenaraipur taluk after the results were announced. Both the groups have filed separate complaints with the Holenarsipur Police.

Interesting fight

In an interesting fight between a woman and her mother-in-law, the latter has won at H.Byrapaura in Heragu GP in Hassan taluk. Sombamma secured 276 votes, while her daughter-in-law secured 273. The senior member of the family won by a margin of three votes.

Defeat

Mahesh Gowda, 70, of Kanavinakoppa in Thirthahalli, who had won GP elections nine consecutive times, lost this time. He had been elected to Mandagadde GP since 1972. All these years, he campaigned alone without spending money. He contested this time to end his political career in the 10th attempt. However, he suffered defeat, leaving him and his family members disappointed.

Gathering

Hundreds of people had gathered at the counting centres in Hassan, Chikkamagaluru and Shivamogga districts. The people hardly followed the COVID-19 norms. Many took out processions greeting winning candidates soon after the results were announced. A few returned to their native places in bike rallies.

(Those in distress or those having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani Ph.: 104 for help.)