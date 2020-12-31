Counting of votes in GP elections peaceful in Kalaburagi district

Supporters carrying winning candidates on their shoulders to celebrate his victory outside the counting centre in Kalaburagi on Wednesday.

KALABURAGI

31 December 2020 00:42 IST

Counting of votes in gram panchayat polls was peaceful in Kalaburagi district on Wednesday. As the process started, people from various villages were seen thronging the counting centres in the respective taluk headquarters to support their candidates.

Soon after the results of a few gram panchayats were announced after the first round, the supporters of the candidates spilled out onto the streets to celebrate victory.

Except for some commotion at the main gates of the counting centre at the Government Polytechnic College in Kalaburagi, where a large number of people, including the candidates, were struggling to get entry to the counting stations, the entire process was peaceful.

Of the total 4,173 seats in the district, polling was held for 523 seats of 28 gram panchayats in Kalaburagi taluk, 600 seats of 36 gram panchayats in Aland taluk, 498 seats of 26 gram panchayats in Afzalpur taluk, 270 seats of 16 gram panchayats in Kamalapur taluk, 239 seats of 14 gram panchayats in Kalgi taluk and 90 seats of four gram panchayats in Shahabad taluk. In Yaddrami taluk, polling was held for 261 seats of 15 gram panchayats, in Jewargi taluk for 369 seats of 23 gram panchayat, in Chittapur taluk 410 seats of 24 gram panchayats, in Chincholi taluk 453 seats of 27 gram panchayats and for 460 seats in 27 gram panchayats in Sedam taluk in the district.

383 elected unopposed

As many as 383 candidates — 91 in Chittapur, 25 in Kalaburagi, 40 in Aland, 37 in Afzalpur, 11 each in Kamalapur and Shahabad, 17 in Kalgi, 53 in Yaddrami, 36 each in Jewargi and Sedam, 26 in Chincholi taluk in the district — were elected unopposed.

Elections were held to fill 3,790 seats, with 10,190 candidates contesting. The polling turnout recorded in Kalaburagi district was 76.41 %.

Arrangements

As many as 530 tables were arranged in 11 counting centres across the district and 106 taluk sector officers were assigned for the purpose.

The police had made elaborate arrangements to restrict entry only to pass holders.

The Superintendent of Police, the Additional Superintendent of Police, eight Deputy Superintendents of Police, 16 Circle Inspectors of Police , 39 Sub-Inspectors, 97 Assistant Sub-Inspectors, 628 Head Constables, four KSRP teams and 11 District Armed Police teams were deployed.