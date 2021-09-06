Counting of votes for civic elections under way

06 September 2021 09:45 IST

Elections were held in Belagavi, Hubballi-Dharwad and Kalaburagi

Counting of votes for the Belagavi City Corporation elections began in B.K. Model School on September 6. Apart from Belagavi, elections were held for civic bodies in Hubballi-Dharwad and Kalaburagi on September 3. The results are expected today.

Deputy Commissioner M.G. Hiremath visited the counting centre at BK Model School on Saturday. Police Commissioner K. Thiyagarajan and Deputy Commissioner of Police Vikram Amathe visited the centre on Sunday. As many as 385 candidates are testing their luck in the 58 corporation wards.

Apart from the BJP and the Congress, Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti, Janata Dal(S), AIMIM, Aam Aadmi Party and Uttama Prajakeeya have fielded their nominees. There are at least 238 Independents in the fray.

In Dharwad, officials have made arrangements to count votes in the University of Agricultural Sciences. Votes cast in the election of members to the Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation will be counted on tables put up there.

Elections to 82 wards of the municipal corporation in the twin cities were held on Friday last. The turnout was low at 53.81%. As many as 420 candidates are in the fray.

It seems to be a direct fight between the BJP and the Congress in the twin cities. But the smaller parties may gain significant number of votes to upset the major parties. The smaller parties are trying to make inroads to the three Assembly constituencies Hubballi-Dharwad West, Central and East and parts of Dharwad Ward No 71 are likely to upset the major political parties. There are rebels in some wards and that may affect the chances of the two major parties.

The BJP has been in power in the municipal corporation for a decade. It is said to be facing anti-incumbency. It has fielded senior councillors in many wards. The Congress has used price rise as an election issue and asked the people to reject the BJP.

Aam Aadmi Party, Janata Dal(S), AIMIM, Uttam Prajakiya Party and others have fielded their candidates.

Deputy Commissioner and District Electoral Officer Nitesh Patil visited the counting centre at UAS and inspected the facilities on Sunday. Strict police security has been deployed at the centre.

He told journalists that the counting of votes will begin at 8 a.m. on Monday. All preparations have been made for the counting of votes. As many as 140 officials have been trained. There will be 16 election officials at the centre. Each official will be in charge of three tables. Counting of votes in three wards will begin simultaneously under the supervision of each election officer. The election officer will be announcing the results after every round.

Only the candidates and their election agents will be allowed inside the counting centre.

COVID-19 appropriate behaviour will be strictly maintained at the counting centres and those with election counting pass will have to wear face masks and maintain social distancing, he said.