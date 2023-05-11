Counting of votes at Sahyadri College in Shivamogga

May 11, 2023 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - Shivamogga

The counting of votes polled in the Assembly elections on May 10 will be held at Sahyadri Arts College in Shivamogga on Saturday (May 13). The counting of votes begins at 8 a.m..

Shivamogga Deputy Commissioner R. Selvamani, on Thursday, informed the media that six assistant returning officers had been appointed to count the postal ballots. The candidates and agents had been informed to reach the counting centre by 7 a.m. In each Assembly constituency, there will be 14 counting tables, besides one tabulation table.

The counting of postal ballots and the votes polled through EVMs would begin at 8 a.m. Three officials would handle counting of votes in each table. After completing the EVM votes, five VVPATs would be identified randomly to count the VVPAT slips. Carrying electronic gadgets including mobile phones inside the counting halls has been banned.

The DC has clamped prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC 1973 around the counting centre.

Voting percentage

Shivamogga district recorded an average of 79.15% of voter turnout. Following is the percentage of votes in seven constituencies. The poll percentage recorded in 2018 is given in brackets

Shivamogga Rural - 84.61% (81.48%), Bhadravati - 72.54% (73.67%), Shivamogga - 68.35% (67.51%), Tirthahalli - 85.31% (85.26%), Shikaripur - 83.20% (82.34%), Sorab - 83.46% (84.65%), Sagar - 80.39% (79.92%).