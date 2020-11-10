Counting in West Graduates today, results by evening

The segment recorded 70.11 % polling on Oct. 28, exceeding all expectations

All arrangements have been made at University of Agricultural Sciences (UAS), Dharwad, where counting of votes in the elections to Karnataka West Graduates Constituency of the Legislative Council will be taken up on Tuesday.

Returning Officer and Regional Commissioner of Belagavi Amlan Aditya Biswas and Election Observer and Additional Chief Secretary Shalini Rajaneesh reviewed the preparations on Monday evening.

The constituency which comprises the districts of Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri and Uttar Kannada recorded 70.11 % polling on October 28, exceeding all expectations. Out of the 74,278 voters, 52,068 voters have cast their votes.

While all arrangements have been made for counting, it is likely to take more time than expected as it involves preferential voting. According to officials, counting might more time if no candidate gets the required number of votes in the first round.

Any candidate securing 50 % of the total valid votes plus one first preference vote will get elected in the first round itself. If it doesn’t happen, then counting will begin for second preference votes and then, the third preference votes.

BJP’s S.V. Sankanur’s attempt for a second term is being challenged by Congress’ R.M. Kuberappa and Independent candidate Basavaraj Gurikar. This apart, there are eight candidates, including Shivashankar Kallur of the Janata Dal(S) who withdrew from the contest in support of Mr. Gurikar.

14 tables

Briefing presspersons about the preparations on Monday evening, Mr. Amlan Aditya Biswas said that 14 tables had been set up for counting. “To facilitate smooth process of counting, the Election Commission has appointed four additional assistant returning officers. In all, 64 officials will be engaged in counting of votes,” he said.

Mr. Biswas said that three layer security arrangements had been put in place on the university campus and all COVID-19 guidelines would be strictly followed. A special isolation room had been set up on campus as a precautionary measure.

In the run-up to the election, 25 cases have been booked for violation of model code of conduct and other violations and in 11 cases, FIRs have been filed.