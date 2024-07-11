Counter protest planned by Congress

The Congress has hit out at the BJP for dragging the name of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his wife Parvathi in the 50:50 scam and cautioned that their protest would be countered effectively.

The party spokesperson M. Lakshman cautioned that Congress workers will assemble in large numbers and gherao the BJP activists. He accused the BJP of tarnishing the name of Mr. Siddaramaiah and engaging in his character assassination and said that it would not be tolerated by the Congress which will also hit the streets.

People of the State have shown BJP its place and in the absence of any issue they are desperate to besmirch the name of Siddaramaiah, said Mr. Lakshman.