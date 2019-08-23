Countdown to Mysuru Dasara begins with Gajapayana

Gajapayana, the stately march of the caparisoned elephants from the jungle camps to the city, was flagged off on Thursday, signalling the countdown to Mysuru Dasara.

The first batch of six elephants participating in the 10-day festivities, left Veeranahosahalli on the outskirts of Nagarahole, to reach the city by evening. The traditional send off from the forests was accompanied by prayers for their collective well being and safe return. Dignitaries and the local community assembled in large numbers to witness the event. The elephants were accompanied by their mahouts, assistants, and their family members.

Gajapayana is a throwback to the days of the maharajas, when elephants chosen for Dasara would march from various jungle camps to the city and the Gajapayana entailed a trek of nearly 45 km. This tradition which was long discontinued, was revived nearly 20 years ago, yet it is just symbolic in nature. The elephants march only a short distance after which they are transported to Mysuru by trucks.

Leading the first batch was Arjuna, who will carry the golden howdah during the Vijayadashmi procession slated for October 8. Accompanying him are Vijaya, Abhimanyu, Varalakshmi, Dhananjaya, and Eshwara.

The elephants reached Veeranahosahalli from their respective jungle camps early in the day. While Arjuna was brought from Balle camp, Vijaya, Dhananjaya, and Eshwara belong to the Dubare elephant camp. Abhimanyu and Varalakshmi are from the Mathigodu camp.

Veeranahosahalli was decked up for the event with colourful festoons and the caparisoned elephants were welcomed along with the chanting of the hymns and showering of flower petals. The priests performed ‘’managalarthi’’ to the elephants and invoked the blessings of the Gods for the smooth conduct of the festivities and the collective wellbeing of the elephants.

Tribal women of the region along with other members of the local community presented a poornakumbha to the caprisoned elephants and the dignitaries, including Ministers, legislators and Mayor Pushpalatha Jagannath showered flower petals. This was followed by a presentation of folk dance and music as part of the cultural events after which the elephants set off for Mysuru.

Forest Department officials, including a team of veterinarians, will be in charge of the elephants during their sojourn in Mysuru. The elephants will be at the Arayna Bhavan campus in Mysuru till Sunday and will march to the palace where they will be received with full honours on Monday. The courtyard will be their base camp till the conclusion of the festivities. They will be joined by the second batch of elephants — Balarama, Vikrama, Kaveri, Gopi, Durgaparameshwari, and Jayaprakash in due course.